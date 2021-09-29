Chuck D Shares Sympathetic R Kelly Tweet While Bill Cosby Claims The Pied Predator Was ‘Railroaded’

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

As the world continues to grapple with the news of R Kelly’s about-timely legal demise and his decades-long reign as the Pied Predator, everyone has an opinion and, unfortunately, this includes celebrities who have trash takes and massive platforms to share them on.

In today’s episode of Keep It In The Drafts, Bruh!, Public Enemy frontman Chuck D decided to take to Twitter on Tuesday to share one of those annoying, passive-aggressive “I’m not caping for Kells, I’m just caping for Kells” posts that show he’s not above going public as an enemy to common sense and reading the room.

The Hip Hop icon and famed fighter of the power erroneously compared Kelly’s story to that of Ike Turner and Rick James—both of whom did time in prison and, to Chuck’s knowledge, turned out the better for it—in asking, “How long should R Kelly spend in prison -and does a USA system give a man a chance for a man to change his world around?”

I’m sorry, Chuck, but no.

R Kelly is a 54-year-old man whose been accused of abusing Black women and underaged girls for the better part of three decades, beginning with him marrying a 15-year-old Aaliyah when he was 27.

Instead of realizing that his ill-advised show of compassion was energy that should have been reserved for Kelly’s long list of victims, Chuck decided to double and triple down on his take by deflecting to the toxicity in music fed to young Black people as if that has ANYTHING TO DO WITH SHOWING CONTINUED SUPPORT FOR A SERIAL ABUSER OF BLACK CHILDREN!

So Chuck’s take is disappointing, but at least he’s not an accused serial sex abuser throwing on a cape for a convicted serial sex abuser shortly after he himself was released from prison on a technicality after serving part of his sentence for sex abuse.

For incomprehensible reasons, Bill Cosby enters the chat.

TMZ recently questioned Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, about what the disgraced comedian thought of Kelly’s conviction—which is like asking O.J. Simpson’s thoughts on Charles Manson, but whatever—to which Wyatt responded saying, according to Cosby, “The guy was railroaded.”

Wyatt also said both he and Cosby expect Kelly will walk free on appeal.

And this, my friends, is why Cosby’s 2004 “pound cake speech” is still irksome more than 17 years later. Imagine displaying that degree of respectability politics and anti-Blackness under the guise of concern for Black youth, then riding to hell and back for a man who has spent his career abusing young Black women and underaged Black girls—all while being an accused sexual predator who has the nerve to play morality police.

Chuck needed to keep his tweet in the drafts; Cosby needed to shut all the way up forever and always.

