‘The View’ Attempted to Talk About Critical Race Theory But Let Conservative Misinformation Dominate The Conversation

Leading daytime talk show “The View” continues to be a reckless platform with misinformed analysis and bad framings of important issues. In a recent episode featuring former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, the panel discusses critical race theory in the Virginia governor’s race. From Whoopi Goldberg’s opening framing about this being simply an issue of concerned parents trying to be involved, the conversation devolves into a dishonest framing of a fabricated issue meant to whip conservative voters into a frenzy.
To be clear if your child is learning critical race theory they are in an upper-level graduate school or law school course. But Rice responds with a mixture of personal testimony and bootstrap commentary about being a little Black child in the segregated south. Rice then sprinkled in some conservative talking points about not wanting white children to feel bad, as she failed to connect how the very history she lived would be excluded from classes if certain groups had their way.
Even as Rice says she wants Black children to feel empowered and doesn’t want white children to feel bad, she glosses over that much of what white parents are claiming to make their kids feel bad are fundamental truths. Texas is one of several states that have used a crusade against critical race theory to attack and prohibit teaching in a way that addresses systemic issues, including racism.
Now she can disagree as an academic with the legal theory, but to pretend that people are pulling their kids out of school to avoid critical race theory is feeding into education disinformation. Allowing this conversation for the sake of hearing “both sides” to appease their conservative audience, “The View” plays into the hands of conservative disinformation networks applauding the furtherance of their agenda on such a large mainstream platform.
To the casual listener, there might be nothing wrong with this conversation. But therein lies the problem with it. Normalizing talking points meant to undermine advancement while engaging in intellectually dishonest commentary only emboldens groups who deal in dishonesty.
The Black principal of Colleyville Heritage High School was targeted by parents for attending a district-approved diversity program, pictures of him and his white wife, and an email he wrote about persisting issues in systemic racism. There are ugly truths that continue in the world, and while some people may wish to hide from them, it does children a disservice to pretend like nothing is wrong.
The new law has also led to another Texas administrator demanding teachers teach “both sides” of the holocaust. What other viewpoint of the extermination of millions of people is acceptable for teaching?
Rice’s response also doesn’t acknowledge the coordinated effort by conservative interests to subvert the education system. Like the Tea Party, these efforts are in many instances coordinated and intentional to disrupt forward-moving progress in society.
As previously reported by NBC, the real motivation behind the anti-critical race theory efforts is to dismantle diversity and equity programming within public education. Handbooks obtained by NBC show that national groups are organizing people to believe that critical race theory is code language for a host of common phrases and practices about creating a more equitable society.
And yes, parents should be involved in their children’s education and well-being. But parents showing up at school-board meetings yelling about critical race theory aren’t doing so to protect children. It is about protecting white supremacy and a way of existing that centers their comfort.
So much of the focus is on not making white students feel bad, but what about the Black and other children of color who may feel bad through direct or indirect references to their value across subjects?
As a parent whose child was “sold” as a slave to make more money to make taxes in a failed triangle trade exercise, there is real trauma in having to deal with lessons that make children “feel bad.” Curriculum choices and activities that cause children harm and fail to provide the space to talk through challenging concepts should be avoided.
Folks like Rice also never have anything to say about racist teaching practices and lessons, like the math teacher recently suspended for the highly offensive mockery of what she assumed was Native culture. Teachers say and do things that make Black and other students of color, disabled and queer students feel disempowered all the time, and yet Rice and others are focused on a problem that doesn’t exist.
“The View” needs to be less worried about appeasing feelings and do a better job at framing meaningful conversations with real consequences.
At the dog park in Brooklyn with my fiancé and this white woman was threatening to call police and told us to “stay in our hood” because she had our dog confused with another dog who had been barking loudly. So, I started recording and she tried to slap the phone out my hand. pic.twitter.com/9MXwMiU3Qb Nosy woman complains about a flag pic.twitter.com/srQk12YmW9 Karen charges at a black woman and then turns on white woman tears when she realizes she’s being recorded. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9gzksgorLN I wish a Karen would roll up and call herself taking a package from my house because she suspects “something is going on in there.” This happened at a Ross Dress for Less… RACIST Anti-Masker Karen Calls Black Bakery worker B**** Ass N-word for denying service. pic.twitter.com/nRsF95RFmK PRAY FOR LEBRON pic.twitter.com/Z8oAhl2kqf Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6 This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people? hey guys!! this is my new neighbor!! pic.twitter.com/yZxsQD1daS Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k "I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!" A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing. K*ren: "Arrest me" I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
1. ‘Stay In Your Hood’: Dog Park ‘Karen’
Source:@FredTJoseph/twitter
1 of 35
2. School Committee ‘Karen’
2 of 35
3. Tigger flag Karen
3 of 35
4. Victoria's Secret Karen
4 of 35
5. Mailbox Karen
5 of 35
What is wrong with these white women? pic.twitter.com/ROX3zLPcTY
6. Karen goes shopping at Ross
6 of 35
Told you. pic.twitter.com/FkSLsgxPUc
7. Karen Defaces Monument To Only Black Member Of Lewis And Clark Expedition
7 of 35
8. Judith Ann Black, racist Burger King Whopper Karen
Source:Sumter County Sheriff’s Office
8 of 35
9. Stephanie Denaro, AKA "Bagel Karen"
9 of 35
10. Courtside Karen
10 of 35
11. Arlo SoHo Karen
11 of 35
12. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
12 of 35
pic.twitter.com/q1hIQr6aCL
13. 'Karen' the angry neighbor
13 of 35
14. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument
14 of 35
15. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
15 of 35
16. St. Louis 'Karen'
16 of 35
17. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men
17 of 35
18. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
18 of 35
19. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video
19 of 35
20. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
20 of 35
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
21. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait
21 of 35
22. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’
22 of 35
23. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
23 of 35
24. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"
24 of 35
25. Karen's husband
25 of 35
26. Karen's other husband
26 of 35
27.
27 of 35
28.
28 of 35
29.
29 of 35
30.
30 of 35
31.
31 of 35
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️pic.twitter.com/QUeZkRSudW
32.
32 of 35
33.
33 of 35
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
34.
34 of 35
35.
35 of 35
‘The View’ Attempted to Talk About Critical Race Theory But Let Conservative Misinformation Dominate The Conversation was originally published on newsone.com