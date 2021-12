PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Councillor Maggie A. Lewis and Councillor Leroy Robinson Join Us To Discuss Last Nights City County Council Meeting, Especially Touching On Public Safety.

Phone List: Maggie Lewis – City County Council Majority Leader, Council District 10 Representative

Leroy Robinson – City County Council District 1, Head of the Council Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee

