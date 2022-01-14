PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday January 12th 2022

31st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Indiana Holiday Celebration Thursday January 14th at the Indiana Statehouse (200 W. Washington St. 46204)

Learn More: https://www.in.gov/mlkihc/dr-martin-luther-king-jr/indiana-holiday-celebration/?fbclid=IwAR2A0ehNQ-4BHwjAlfKuGTKM3_X9Umdj2SZqq0Omjw9AZAhSbRKAtJ4eSJg

The State of Indiana Native American Indian Affairs Commission And The Indiana Civil Rights Commission Joined Us Live.

Watch online; https://markeys.net/indianacivilrightscommission/?fbclid=IwAR0JUSWFC6kPOF3GaDKARw3wI2PBkMTnkRVnIRn9-pweu_sdp-DlRsEcY2w

Phone Guests:

Lisa Welch – Director, Indiana Native American Indian Affairs Commission

Virgil Giles – Deputy Director, External Affairs at the Indiana Civil Rights Commission

Marshawn Wolley Joined Us Live To Discuss SB 167 and HB 1134.

More Info on SB 167: http://iga.in.gov/legislative/2022/bills/senate/167?fbclid=IwAR2TvdK3Z8QtgrJs99Mij3lkQBjhKBegv9wOzclW-3huZuhFSevl2gxPDrA#digest-heading

More info on HB 1134: http://iga.in.gov/legislative/2022/bills/house/1134?fbclid=IwAR0p3QXYBgSjIWXxQMe3QXNwByu-Hy2Sqt9POPdTL4qmGcAUFYs_hS9vTKw

Andrea Morehead-Allen & Her Father James Morehead Wrote A Children’s Book Together Called, “The Brightest Star”About the book:”

James Morehead and his daughter Andrea Morehead, an Emmy-award winning television journalist and author, weave a phenomenal true story of courage, resiliency, and perseverance navigating through life with albinism. They cleverly use poetry to explain how and why James’ exterior color is white although he’s African-American.”

James Morehead – Former Anderson University Speech & Theatre Professor and Author of “The Brightest Star”Purchase the book on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Brightest-Star-Andrea-Morehead/dp/1735346772/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3TJ9DZKNWO32L&keywords=the%20brightest%20star%20james%20morehead&qid=1642017228&sprefix=the%20brightest%20star%20james%20morehead%2Caps%2C69&sr=8-1&fbclid=IwAR2UbHwzTOusuTJ115HF7Mw99KojjkmcsPT3OEVjTxR8MC8VzYJK6JN1TrY

Phone Guest:

Andrea Morehead-Allen – Emmy Award-winning Television Journalist and Co-Author, “The Brightest Star”

James Morehead – Former Anderson University Speech & Theatre Professor and Author of “The Brightest Star”

Also On AM 1310: The Light: