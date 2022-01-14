Community Connection Wednesday January 12th 2022
31st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Indiana Holiday Celebration Thursday January 14th at the Indiana Statehouse (200 W. Washington St. 46204)
Learn More: https://www.in.gov/mlkihc/dr-martin-luther-king-jr/indiana-holiday-celebration/?fbclid=IwAR2A0ehNQ-4BHwjAlfKuGTKM3_X9Umdj2SZqq0Omjw9AZAhSbRKAtJ4eSJg
The State of Indiana Native American Indian Affairs Commission And The Indiana Civil Rights Commission Joined Us Live.
Watch online; https://markeys.net/indianacivilrightscommission/?fbclid=IwAR0JUSWFC6kPOF3GaDKARw3wI2PBkMTnkRVnIRn9-pweu_sdp-DlRsEcY2w
Phone Guests:
Lisa Welch – Director, Indiana Native American Indian Affairs Commission
Virgil Giles – Deputy Director, External Affairs at the Indiana Civil Rights Commission
Marshawn Wolley Joined Us Live To Discuss SB 167 and HB 1134.
More Info on SB 167: http://iga.in.gov/legislative/2022/bills/senate/167?fbclid=IwAR2TvdK3Z8QtgrJs99Mij3lkQBjhKBegv9wOzclW-3huZuhFSevl2gxPDrA#digest-heading
More info on HB 1134: http://iga.in.gov/legislative/2022/bills/house/1134?fbclid=IwAR0p3QXYBgSjIWXxQMe3QXNwByu-Hy2Sqt9POPdTL4qmGcAUFYs_hS9vTKw
Andrea Morehead-Allen & Her Father James Morehead Wrote A Children’s Book Together Called, “The Brightest Star”About the book:”
James Morehead and his daughter Andrea Morehead, an Emmy-award winning television journalist and author, weave a phenomenal true story of courage, resiliency, and perseverance navigating through life with albinism. They cleverly use poetry to explain how and why James’ exterior color is white although he’s African-American.”
James Morehead – Former Anderson University Speech & Theatre Professor and Author of “The Brightest Star”Purchase the book on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Brightest-Star-Andrea-Morehead/dp/1735346772/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3TJ9DZKNWO32L&keywords=the%20brightest%20star%20james%20morehead&qid=1642017228&sprefix=the%20brightest%20star%20james%20morehead%2Caps%2C69&sr=8-1&fbclid=IwAR2UbHwzTOusuTJ115HF7Mw99KojjkmcsPT3OEVjTxR8MC8VzYJK6JN1TrY
Andrea Morehead-Allen – Emmy Award-winning Television Journalist and Co-Author, “The Brightest Star”
