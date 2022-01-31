Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Mentors and Mistakes

Get Up Erica
The start of a brand new week calls for an uplifting “Wake Up & Win” from our good friend Dr. Willie Jolley, and today it centers around developing the right mentors in order to avoid making mistakes on your journey.

The good doc makes it clear how important it is to have mentors in your life, especially for those who may be having issues within a relationship. Using helpful guidance from those you trust can be integral to achieving your goals. The only other path is to learn from your mistakes — which road sounds better to you?

Learn about mentors and mistakes in today’s “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

 

