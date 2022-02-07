Indy Black History Makers- How It Started , How It’s Going: Kendale Adams

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

As Deputy Chief of the Oversight, Audit and Performance Division Kendale Adams oversees policy development, general crime analysis, body-worn cameras, discipline and internal governance of the department. Deputy Chief Kendale Adams oversees the strategic direction of the department working closely with external, community and practitioners within the profession of law enforcement. Deputy Chief Adams has overseen the introduction of several high-profile policies such as use of force and pursuit policies and the deployment of over 1300 body-worn cameras and the body-camera policy.

Deputy Chief Adams has 23-year law enforcement journey that started in 1997 with the Indianapolis Police Department. Deputy Chief Adams has experience in operations, investigations and administrative functions of the police department. Deputy Chief Adams has served as radio car, narcotics detective, and shooting detective. Deputy Chief Adams has also served a Public Information Officer and Executive Officer to two chiefs of police. Deputy Chief Adams also has unique and extensive experience with strategic engagement with disenfranchised communities, strategic partnerships and communication.

Deputy Chief Adams attended and successfully completed the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Leadership Academy, the Southern Police Institute Administrative Officer Course at the University of Louisville, and the FBI National Academy. Deputy Chief Adams is a proud graduate of Ball State University located in Muncie. Deputy Chief Adams has amassed several profession specific trainings and certificates over his 23-year law enforcement career.

Deputy Chief Adams is actively involved in his local community severing in his church and local non-profits mentoring young adults. Deputy Chief Adams is married to Kimberly Adams and has three children ranging in ages of 7, 10, and 23. Deputy Chief Adams is a member of National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, International Association of Chiefs of Police, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity INC and 100 Black Men, INC.

