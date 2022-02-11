Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: The Magic Of Holding Hands

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Go into the weekend of love ahead with some advice from the good Dr. Willie Jolley, who’s schooling us on the benefits of embracing as a couple by simply holding hands in today’s segment of “Wake Up & Win.”

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Dr. Jolley once again uses his lovely wife Dee as an example for why his minute mantras are truly worth listening to. This one in particular explains that holding hands can work wonders in any relationship, even to the extent of eliminating the possibility of divorce. Does holding hands and holding a marriage together go, well, hand-in-hand? Tune in below to find out!

Hear about the magic of holding hands from “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

