Gospel Music Luminary Marvin Sapp Drops New Single

Dallas, TX – March 4, 2022 – Marvin Sapp is an artist of vast repertoire and style, and he is a singer with an undeniable musical signature. There is a certain way that Sapp punctuates songs with unbridled, deeply felt emotion that beckons from a place of someone who knows what they are singing about. It is the place where tested faith resides – a place where most people have been, are or will be going. Demonstrating through song that there is victory in that faith-tested place is Marvin Sapp’s signature, and it shows up in stunning fashion on his new single “All In Your Hands,” which is available today everywhere digital music is sold.

Written by Sapp and frequent collaborator Stan Jones, “All In Your Hands” is a befitting song for today’s unimaginably unstable times. It is a melodious reminder to relinquish worry, anxiety, fear and doubt to the ever-knowing God who has an answer before the question is even asked. Produced by Aaron Lindsey, the track is spare, luminous and sublime. Vocally, Sapp simply shines. Described by the New York Times as an “exuberant, nimble and impassioned singer” – Sapp holds absolutely nothing back on this beautiful song.

“If there is one thing that I know it is that God is sovereign,” says Sapp. “When I first heard this song, I actually had already selected a debut single, but I knew this is what we needed to lead with. Whatever we are going through individually, and everything that the world is going through collectively, it is absolutely ALL in God’s hands. I’m honored to be able to bring this song to life to remind us of just that.”

“All In Your Hands” is available now everywhere digital music is sold. Marvin Sapp’s 14th album, Substance, will be released June 10th on Elev8 Media & Entertainment/Thirty Tigers.

About Thirty Tigers: Thirty Tigers is a Nashville based music label services company, founded in 2001 by Grammy Award-winning producer David Macias and Deb Markland. Thirty Tigers is distributed exclusively by The Orchard. Having just celebrated their 20th anniversary, Thirty Tigers has offices in Nashville, Los Angeles, New York, London, Atlanta and Raleigh, NC.

About Elev8 Media & Entertainment & Marvin Sapp: Elev8 Entertainment is a multimedia entertainment company founded in 2020 by multiple award-winning recording artist Marvin Sapp. The company specializes in elevating entertainment content through timeless music, film and television projects in partnership with the best and brightest in arts, entertainment and business. In addition to being a gifted preacher, Marvin Sapp is an author, radio show host and internationally renowned singer who has enjoyed a decorated 30-year music career, receiving 24 Stellar Awards, 2 Soul Train Music Awards, 2 BET Awards, 3 Dove Awards and 8 BMI Songwriter’s Awards for sales along with many other accolades and honors from national, regional and local institutions. He is a multiple Grammy and Billboard Award nominee. Sapp was named one of Billboard’s 2019 Top 10 Gospel Artists and his greatest hits album, The Very Best of Marvin Sapp, was one of Billboard’s Top 10 Gospel Albums of 2019. After literally a lifetime in his hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Sapp moved to the Dallas Metroplex and became Senior Pastor of The Chosen Vessel Cathedral in Fort Worth, Texas in 2019.

