Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Her Story – B. Smith and “Just One Yes”

It’s another great day, so you know Willie Jolley is here to deliver a much-needed boost of inspiration.

Today’s “Wake Up & Win” continues with the Women’s History Month theme, this time celebrating the dearly missed restaurateur, model and overall businesswoman B. Smith.

A friend of Dr Jolley, Barbara Elaine Smith is a true visionary that never took no for an answer and kept pushing forward until she got that one “yes.” Even after getting turned down multiple times at the beginning of her modeling career, her perseverance eventually led her to become the first African-American model to grace the cover of Mademoiselle magazine in 1976. From there, she went on to be successful in many lanes of business and ultimately wear the title of entrepreneur with immense pride.

She has been greatly missed by many since leaving this Earth on February 22, 2020.

Learn about the late great B. Smith on “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” via Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

