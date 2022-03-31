Morning Prayers: “Thank You God For Seeing The Value In Us” [LISTEN]

On this beautiful thankful Thursday, we rejoice & give thanks for waking up this morning. As we wrap up the last day of the month, not only should we finish the month strong, we need to prepare for tomorrow, which in the words of Griff, “April Fool’s” is like a birthday for him!

In today’s prayer, Erica gives thanks to God for not only another day, but thank God for seeing the value in us. What are YOU thankful for today? Listen to Erica’s prayer in the player above to hear what you missed.

Lord Jesus, we just thank you and praise you for another day. Thank you for waking us up this morning. Thank you God for being our safety. Thank you for being our strength. Thank you for being everything that we need. Thank you for your sacrifice on the cross. Thank you God for seeing the value in us. Thank you, Lord Jesus, that you redeemed us unto yourself and we are so grateful, Lord, God will give your name glory, honor and praise bless us and keep us safe. From all hurt, harm and danger covers with your blood. We push back the darkness right now in the name of Jesus. We thank you for your love and your light that will live in us and shine in us throughout this day God and we’ll give your name all the glory, honor and praise because it’s already yours, Jesus. In Your name. Thank God. Amen.

