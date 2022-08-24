Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Keep Laughing All The Way To The Bank

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

This week, Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG is “Keep Laughing All The Way To The Bank.”

Dr. Willie Jolley: We’ve been talking about what are you doing. You think big and dream big and people start laughing at your dreams and goals. Here’s what you do: Don’t stop. Understand that you in good, rare company. People laugh at Noah when he started building an ark, and people were laughing and he kept telling people there’s going to rain it’s gonna rain a lot. They laugh at Martin Luther King Jr. and called him crazy when he talked about having civil rights demonstrations that were non-violent to how he was going to change the world for the better. They laughed at John F. Kennedy when he said men would reach the moon before the end of the 1960s.

The list goes on and on and on. They all laugh so keep dreaming big laughable dreams. And I look forward to you laughing all the way to the bank. Don’t let the laughter stop you from making history.

