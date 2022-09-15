FAITH WALKING: God Gives Strength When You’re Tired

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell sets a new bar for syndicated morning programming. From the range of music styles to powerful interviews; and from the lively features to the fresh approach on news and listener engagement, award-winning gospel music singer and reality TV star, Erica Campbell creates a high-energy experience for listeners to start every day in FAITH, with LOVE and having JOY. Both the comedic genius and news savvy of Erica’s co-hosts allow for a fun twist on the serious issues impacting the lives of listeners. With nearly two decades in the music industry, Erica Campbell has repeatedly topped Billboard charts and won every music award possible as a member of the dynamic duo, Mary Mary and as a solo artist. A devoted wife and mother of three, Erica shares her life with the world on her televised reality show, Mary Mary. No stranger to the public eye, the social media maven has over 2 million followers she personally engages daily with inspiration and pure fun. Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell is the next natural progression of her career to extend her audience and share the life, music, and inspiration that makes her – ERICA.

Who hasn’t been so tired, that you feel like you can’t see straight?

“Like when you drive in and you gotta roll the windows down and play the music loud sleepy? Ever so tired, you sitting up in church and you’re gonna go, please don’t let me fall over, please let my hair go back and put your let me draw in the service, please. Well, I’ve been attacked before, many times, probably far too many times,” describes Erica as she begins this morning’s Faith Walking.

Who hasn’t been? Life can get hard, and we do get run down at times, but you need to remember that this is the exact moment to pray and ask God for strength, which is the topic of today’s segment.

“God gave me the strength, whether it was to make it home, to make it through whatever I had to get through. I’ve been that tired.”

FAITH WALKING: God Gives Strength When You’re Tired was originally published on getuperica.com