Exclusive: Sybil Wilkes Lists 5 Things You Need To Know For Election Day

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell sets a new bar for syndicated morning programming. From the range of music styles to powerful interviews; and from the lively features to the fresh approach on news and listener engagement, award-winning gospel music singer and reality TV star, Erica Campbell creates a high-energy experience for listeners to start every day in FAITH, with LOVE and having JOY. Both the comedic genius and news savvy of Erica’s co-hosts allow for a fun twist on the serious issues impacting the lives of listeners. With nearly two decades in the music industry, Erica Campbell has repeatedly topped Billboard charts and won every music award possible as a member of the dynamic duo, Mary Mary and as a solo artist. A devoted wife and mother of three, Erica shares her life with the world on her televised reality show, Mary Mary. No stranger to the public eye, the social media maven has over 2 million followers she personally engages daily with inspiration and pure fun. Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell is the next natural progression of her career to extend her audience and share the life, music, and inspiration that makes her – ERICA.

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Election Day 2022 has been a long time coming, but it’s finally here and many Americans across the country are still hitting the polls to make sure their voices are heard in the primary elections.

Thankfully we had our girl Sybil Wilkes on the show today to break down the essential things you need to be aware of on this important day in American history.

RELATED: Exclusive: Al Sharpton Talks Key Races & Politics Of Election Day 2022

With stats showing that Republicans are going extra hard to take control of the legislative branch, Wilkes informed the Get Up! church on the names, locations and intentions of those who are fighting towards maintaining a havoc-free democracy.

Listen to Sybil Wilkes break down the facts below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

Exclusive: Sybil Wilkes Lists 5 Things You Need To Know For Election Day was originally published on getuperica.com