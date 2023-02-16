Will Trump Be Indicted? Georgia Grand Jury Recommends Criminal Charges Over Possible Perjury

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

There should be criminal charges from former President Donald Trump’s repeated attempts to overturn and invalidate the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia, a grand jury recommended in a report released Thursday.

The grand jury, empaneled by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, found that at least one witness lied under oath. However, it was neither immediately apparent who was accused of committing perjury nor what the lie was.

“A majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it,” the report said in part. “The Grand Jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who had already seen the report, said last month that her decision on whether to seek indictments was “imminent.” However, she added that she wasn’t quite ready to reveal to the public what the grand jury recommended.

The efforts to overturn the 2020 election stem from Trump’s “big lie” that alleged election fraud allowed Joe Biden to win. But the grand jury’s report determined that “no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election.”

It was that same “big lie” that a bipartisan Congressional committee found incited deadly violence in an effort to prevent the certification of Biden’s election at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump, who is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, still apparently believes what multiple federal courts and now a grand jury have decidedly and repeatedly debunked as false.

On the same day last month it was reported that the grand jury had finalized its report, Trump took to his so-called Truth Social platform to continue lying about losing the election while claiming non-existent “evidence” proves the election was rigged.

Weeks before that, Trump was harassing a Black woman who was a 2020 election worker in Georgia who he blames in part for his loss.

In that case, Trump also used Truth Social to renew his ongoing attacks against Ruby Freeman, who testified before the Jan. 6 Committee last year about the harassment she and her daughter, Wandrea Arshaye “Shaye” Moss, received due to the former president falsely and repeatedly claiming they were involved in the nonexistent election fraud.

It was in the above context that the grand jury’s report was released on Thursday, prompting speculation about who the witness is or witnesses are who the grand jury believes lied under oath.

Whoever it is, they could either get off with a slap on the wrist or spend some serious time behind bars, according to Georgia law. Lying under oath in Georgia can result in anything from a $1,000 fine to 10 years in prison.

The post Will Trump Be Indicted? Georgia Grand Jury Recommends Criminal Charges Over Possible Perjury appeared first on NewsOne.

