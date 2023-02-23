PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday February 23rd 2023

Arts n’ Culture and the African American Influence Panel Discussion

TONIGHT – Feb 23rd At 7:00 PM | Indianapolis, 500 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204 – Presented By Steward Speakers

About: “Dr. Michael Eric Dyson -Returning to Indy to moderate a panel discussion about black artists and the role that race plays as it relates to cultural representation and equity throughout the profession. The panel will include9th Wonder, Alan Bacon, Mali Jeffers, and Ashley Chew.”

For More Info: More Info Here: https://www.stewardspeakers.org/events/arts-n-culture-and-the-african-american-influence-panel-discussion?fbclid=IwAR2mZjESMCIyDLI0fbAypTbFGTWqVw30f8epl-hy4tBa2MKF9stpsK7c-GM

Contact Steward Speakers:

TEL: 317-297-2905

EMAIL: info@stewardspeakers.org

16 Tech Innovation District

“A 50-acre community in downtown Indianapolis dedicated to world-changing innovation and economic opportunity!”

“Lease space. Or land a job. Looking for a place to locate your business? Looking for a place to do great work? We’ve got you covered.”

“As a launchpad for commercial breakthroughs, 16 Tech is attracting talent and businesses and driving economic growth every day. There are countless exciting opportunities for developers in the 16 Tech Innovation District, including new construction, adaptive reuse, mixed-use, residential and retail.”

Next Event: 16 Tech Innovation District Quarterly Community Update

Virtual: Tomorrow Friday, February 24th At 9:00 AM

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AwUiGCxkQoapcrXR22z0OQ?fbclid=IwAR2T90HVSYjXwPhxFRYgmzQ4aqIQSzSQDxMMz9GH4sf8nY5DUWR8bwck_XM

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sports Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us For His Weekly Sport’s Segment On Community Connection!

Some topics: