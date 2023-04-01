Two of Indy’s Own Nominated for Stellar Awards

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Indy’s Own Randy Weston & Judah Band and Demetrius West b& Jesus Promoters Nominated for Stellars.

Congratulations to Indy’s Own Randy Weston & Judah Band who are nominated for this year’s Stellar Awards in the categories of Duo/ Chorus Group of the Year, Contemporary Duo/Chorus Group, Contemporary Male Artist and Contemporary Album of the Year Made For This.

Indy’s Own Demetrius West & Jesus Promoters are also nominated in the categories of Male Artist of the Year, Choir of the Year, Contemporary Male Artist, Traditional Male Artist and Traditional Album of the Year for Old Fellowship Hour.

Related Stories Join Us Live As Geno Shelton Hosts Community Connection Today!

Voting is open to SAGMA members only for now with public voted slated to begin after April 10th. The Stellar awards will take place at the Orleans Arena July 15,2023 in Las Vegas Nevada.