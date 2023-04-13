Legendary gospel singer CeCe Winans is set to host and speak at the GENERATIONS LIVE! 2023 women’s conference this Mother’s Day weekend in Nashville, TN.
Scheduled for May 12 and May 13, the conference is now in its second year and is said to be a premier event for women across the country seeking to connect, grow spiritually, and be inspired.
“We are delighted to partner with Compassion International, an organization that shares our vision of empowering and equipping women to live out their faith and make a difference in the world,” said Winans.
The amazing line-up of speakers includes trauma therapist and life coach, Dr. Anita Phillips; pastor/ speaker, DawnChere Wilkerson; author, teacher, poet, emcee, Jackie Hill Perry; singer/speaker, Nicole C. Mullen; singer, Naomi Raine; singer, songwriter & worship Leader, Charity Gayle and Co-Hosts of GENERATIONS Youtube Show Delores “ Mom” Winans and Ashley Phillips.
Additionally, if you are unable to attend in person, registrants will be able to access the live stream in real-time.
CeCe Winans To Host Generations Live! 2023 Women’s Conference This Mother’s Day Weekend was originally published on praisebaltimore.com
