Celebrity News

CeCe Winans To Host Generations Live! 2023 Women’s Conference This Mother’s Day Weekend

Published on April 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
BMI's 2022 Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards – Red Carpet

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Legendary gospel singer CeCe Winans is set to host and speak at the GENERATIONS LIVE! 2023 women’s conference this Mother’s Day weekend in Nashville, TN.

Want gospel news at your fingertips?

Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!

Scheduled for May 12 and May 13, the conference is now in its second year and is said to be a premier event for women across the country seeking to connect, grow spiritually, and be inspired.

“We are delighted to partner with Compassion International, an organization that shares our vision of empowering and equipping women to live out their faith and make a difference in the world,” said Winans.

The amazing line-up of speakers includes trauma therapist and life coach, Dr. Anita Phillips; pastor/ speaker, DawnChere Wilkerson; author, teacher, poet, emcee, Jackie Hill Perry; singer/speaker, Nicole C. Mullen; singer, Naomi Raine; singer, songwriter & worship Leader, Charity Gayle and Co-Hosts of GENERATIONS Youtube Show Delores “ Mom” Winans and Ashley Phillips.

Additionally, if you are unable to attend in person, registrants will be able to access the live stream in real-time.

Click here for more info. 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE NEWS..

CeCe Winans Wins Big at 53rd Annual GMA DOVE Awards Taking Home Song of the Year and Artist of the Year Awards

CeCe Winans Set to Hit the Road with First National Tour in Over A Decade!

CeCe Winans To Host Generations Live! 2023 Women’s Conference This Mother’s Day Weekend  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

More from AM 1310: The Light
Close