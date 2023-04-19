RNBFEST 2023 Performing group WanMor came to the station to Celebrate the 19th birthday of their oldest member, and brother, “Big Boy”, Wanya Morris II. Mary J Blige called into the midday show with Mina SayWhat to Wish Big Boy a Happy Birthday!
Mina asked about the talent that she sees in this young R&B group. “Hardworking, they really really want it, and what I saw in them is just straight pure talent” Mary told Mina. WanMor’s talent has not gone unnoticed. With another nod from Beyonce, Queen B, two queens at the top of their game recognize talent when they see it. Mary J Blige says that WanMore is the first artist signed under Her Beautiful Life Productions label.
Check out the full interview below!
After the interview, they bumped into Chloe Bailey down the hall. After they exchanged pleasantries, they wanted to show her how awesome her newest project In Pieces was.
WanMor will be at the Met May 20th for RNB Fest 2023!
[GET YOUR TICKETS HERE]
RELATED: WanMor Tells Us What Beyonce Smells Like!
Mary J Blige Tells Us Why She Signed WanMor was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Joyce Meyer Ministries Denies Any Responsibility in Former Employee's Murder of Family
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
TV Mom Comes Out About Beging Gay!
-
Community Connection Monday April 3rd 2023
-
New Horizons Church 🕊 Good Friday Service *LIVE Broadcast
-
Donnie McClurkin Mends ‘Broken’ Relationship With 12-Year-Old Son Matthew! [VIDEO]