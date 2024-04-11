Community Connection Thursday, April 11th, 2024
Join us today on Community Connection as we welcome the Indiana Minority Health Center’s Vice President of Public Policy & Engagement Tony Gillespie & his collogues, Reaghan Jefferson & Giselle Avila with an update on all the IMHC has happening during Minority Health Awareness Month. Then, we shift gears as Pat Roe & Deborah Oatts detail the Real World Girls Conference! Finally, our resident sports guru Danny Bridges returns to recap a busy week in the wide world of sports!
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar