Community Connection Thursday, April 11th, 2024

Published on April 11, 2024

Join us today on Community Connection as we welcome the Indiana Minority Health Center’s Vice President of Public Policy & Engagement Tony Gillespie & his collogues, Reaghan Jefferson & Giselle Avila with an update on all the IMHC has happening during Minority Health Awareness Month. Then, we shift gears as Pat Roe & Deborah Oatts detail the Real World Girls Conference! Finally, our resident sports guru Danny Bridges returns to recap a busy week in the wide world of sports!

