Congratulations are in order for gospel singer DOE as she announced that she is now a Fiancé!
The singer took to Instagram to share with fans her happy news.
Check out her announcement below:
Want gospel news at your fingertips?
Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!
We wish the beautiful couple much love and success in the future!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE GOSPEL NEWS…
Pat Houston Speaks On The Importance Of ‘The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston’ Album
Chloe Bailey Talks New Film ‘Praise This’ And Why It’s A Real Gospel Film…Even With Druski!
Tye Tribbett Brings The Gospel To NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts
Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins” was originally published on praisebaltimore.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
TV Mom Comes Out About Beging Gay!
-
The Light Community Calendar
-
Joyce Meyer Ministries Denies Any Responsibility in Former Employee's Murder of Family
-
CeCe Winans To Host Generations Live! 2023 Women’s Conference This Mother’s Day Weekend
-
Community Connection Monday April 17th 2023