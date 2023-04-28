PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Friday April 28th 2023

Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Chair & (D) District 98 Representative Robin Shackleford Joined Us Live With The Session Ending To Tell Us About The Concerning Bills And What Is Headed To The Governor’s Desk.

Topics:

End of session

Budgetary issues

Book banning

Education

Etc.

https://indianahousedemocrats.org/members/iblc

Indianapolis Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Alessia Johnson Joined Us To Explain The Districts – Rebuilding Stronger Campaign & It’s Referendum!

More Info: https://myips.org/2023referendum/

The 2023 Capital Referendum will allow IPS to:

“Bring all IPS elementary and middle school buildings to “good” status within eight years.

A facilities study shows that currently more than 30% of IPS buildings are rated in “poor” condition. The referendum will allow us to make our school buildings better for students and staff.

Give all middle school students access to practice fields and competition-level playing fields.

Broad Ripple, Northwest, Arlington and Howe will have outstanding athletic facilities, comparable to other schools in the region.

Address the most significant facilities needs alongside programmatic renovations.

More than 20 schools are receiving an investment, including several Innovation partners.

Ensure IPS students are learning in safe, warm and welcoming school buildings.