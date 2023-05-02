Gov. Holcomb signs 68 bills into law on Monday

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb signed 68 bills on Monday, bringing this legislation sessions total to 161 bills signed into law.

Among the bills signed by Holcomb were several that WRTV has followed closely, including:

Senate Bill 1

Senate Bill 1also referred to as the Behavioral Health Matters bill establishes a statewide crisis response system to support Hoosiers going through a mental health or substance abuse crisis. This would include a helpline.

Senate Bill 35

House Bill 1177 Senate Bill 35 is a financial literacy bill. It requires students who are expected to graduate in 2028 to successfully complete a personal financial responsibility course in order to graduate. House Bill 1177 offers teachers optional firearm safety training funded by the state. HB 1177 also requires schools to distribute firearm safety materials to parents regarding how to safely store firearms in order to keep them out of children’s hands. Read more from WRTV here

