Community Connection Tuesday May 2nd

Published on May 2, 2023

Primary Election Day 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM!

Vote In Marion County At Any IndyVOTES Location!

 

Voting safeguards: https://vote.indy.gov/Security/

Find a Vote Center Near You Here: https://vote.indy.gov/vote-centers/

Full List Of Marion County Vote Centers Here:https://vote.indy.gov/…/Signed-Vote-Center-Plan-2023-1.pdf

