Community Connection Tuesday May 2nd
Primary Election Day 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM!
Vote In Marion County At Any IndyVOTES Location!
Voting safeguards: https://vote.indy.gov/Security/
Find a Vote Center Near You Here: https://vote.indy.gov/vote-centers/
Full List Of Marion County Vote Centers Here:https://vote.indy.gov/…/Signed-Vote-Center-Plan-2023-1.pdf
