Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The George Foreman Story: The Power Of Faith and Fortitude (Pt. 1)”
READ BELOW
I want to share a great comeback story with you. I recently was invited to premiere of the new movie about former heavyweight champion George Foreman. The movie is called “Big George Foreman,” and I can tell you that had a big impact on me. It was awesome to see a man who was thought to be finished and then to stage a comeback and go on to win the heavyweight championship of the world against all odds at the age of 45.
It was amazing, but the most amazing part of the story was his conversion from a big, angry man without faith to have a conversion where he almost died and he woke up saying that Jesus had come inside of him and he was changed. It was totally inspiring and uplifting. I encourage everyone to take their family and friends. Especially those who need some inspiration to see this movie, Big George Foreman will bless you all.
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.
The George Foreman Story: The Power Of Faith and Fortitude (Pt. 1) | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
TV Mom Comes Out About Beging Gay!
-
The Light Community Calendar
-
Community Connection Wednesday April 19th 2023
-
Buy Black Indy
-
CeCe Winans To Host Generations Live! 2023 Women’s Conference This Mother’s Day Weekend