Community Connection Thursday May 4th 2023

From Hip Hop Turns 50, Royal Comedy, AWB, NAJEE, Janet Jackson, Ludacris, Gladys Knight & More DJ Geno Shelton Has Tons Of Events Headed Your Way!

Full Site: http://djgeno.net/

Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin | This Saturday May 6th At 7:30 PM | The Palladium The Center for the Performing Arts, 1 Carter Green Carmel, IN 46032

– Presented By Carmel Symphony Orchestra

Event Page: https://www.carmelsymphony.org/event/respect-a-tribute-to-aretha-franklin/?fbclid=IwAR3Y8zA9puYtJRlcS5TEK0t5d_zzv7GATzoHG1CmZSEQ8Rqr-0pfuPO7yDs

About:

“Experience the Exceptional as the CSO’s 47th season concludes with a rousing tribute to the immortal Queen of Soul! Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin presents a representative look at the life and music of the multiple Grammy winner and first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. What more do we need to say? It’s Aretha, and the music you love!

Aretha Franklin lived the life of a legend. She fought for civil rights. She fought for women’s rights. She won eighteen Grammy Awards. She appeared on the Billboard charts 112 times making her the most charted female artist in history. She was the first female performer to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She was named the greatest singer of all time by “Rolling Stone.” She was the Queen of Soul.

“Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin” celebrates the singer, the icon, the leader, the woman!”

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sports Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live

Check out the Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Here: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/