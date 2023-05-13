PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

TV One Welcomes New Original Series, “The One”

Thursday, May 18 at 9/8C

Hosted By Kirk and Tammy Franklin

SILVER SPRING — TUESDAY, APRIL 25 — TV ONE is doubling down on its new slate of programming for the newly minted “Date Night Thursdays”. The new series, “Asking for a Friend,” hosted by LisaRaye McCoy, paved the way for the genre, which premiered on the network in February. After a much-anticipated break, the night returns with “The One” on Thursday, May 18th at 9p ET/8C. The competition series will be hosted by powerhouse couple, Kirk and Tammy Franklin.

THE ONE is produced by Critical Content. The executive producers are Jenny Daly, Ron Hill, Phil Thornton, Oji Singletary, Eric Timm, Matt Pickel, and Rob Lobl. Tarvenia Jones serves as Co-Executive Producer. Tony Yates is the Head of Production. Sammy Yamada is the Executive in Charge of Production for Critical Content. Austyn Biggers is the Senior Vice President of Programming and Production and Allison Simmons is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production for TV One.