Indiana State Fair announces new safety measures, minors must have parent or guardian present after 6 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is returning next month, but there’s one safety change that could impact many Hoosiers.

Today, fair officials announced anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent, legal guardian or chaperone present starting at 6 p.m. daily.

Each adult may chaperone up to six people. However, chaperones do need to be over 21 years old.

The fair is only allowing bags 9”x10”x12” or smaller. All bags are subject to search upon entry to the fair.

This means small bags, purses, and diaper bags will be allowed in the gates, but backpacks and other large bags will not be.

Also, the fair will not allow any weapons. Visitors will need to be screened through metal detectors at entry gates.

“This is something that has become industry standard for fairs across the country,” Anna Whelchel, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at the Indiana State Fair, said. “Our safety leadership works with partners and events year-round to plan for this and learn the best practices.”

The fair runs from July 28 to August 20. It will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

