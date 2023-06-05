Indy

3 shot Sunday night in Lawrence park

Published on June 5, 2023

Crime Scene

LAWRENCE — Three people were shot near Lawrence Park Sunday night.

Lawrence police responded to a shooting at Lawrence Community Park around 10:15 p.m., where they found three people injured from gunshot wounds. This is located at 5301 N. Franklin Road.

Two of the individuals were treated at the scene for graze wounds and a third, an adult female, was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

3 shot Sunday night in Lawrence park

