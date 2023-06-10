According to the bellereport.com
2X GRAMMY NOMINEE KORYN HAWTHORNE
RELEASES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW SINGLE “CRY”
Nashville, TN (June 2, 2023) – Today, two-time GRAMMY® nominated, Billboard Music and NAACP Image Award winning, inspirational artist, Koryn Hawthorne, releases her brand new single, “Cry,” lifted from her forthcoming third album. The triple-threat entertainer’s new single, “Cry” is available to stream and purchase wherever music is sold and streamed now.
Produced by, J White Did It, “Cry” demonstrates Hawthorne’s ability to transcend across all genres, showcasing her signature vocals and encouraging lyrics over the popular music sample, “In All My Wildest Dreams” by the late jazz legend, Joe Sample. Hawthorne gracefully reminds all, that it’s okay to show emotions and be vulnerable amid any life storm.
