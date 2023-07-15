PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

Blacksmoke Music Worldwide Takes Stellar Awards Center Stage

(Houston, Texas) As all roads lead to Las Vegas for Gospel Music’s biggest night, Mr Kerry Douglas and the Blacksmoke Music Worldwide family celebrate yet another banner year. “This is the year of great wins, says Kerry Douglas, Blacksmoke CEO and Visionary. “Even in the unlikely event we don’t take home a single award this year, we know without a doubt that we have left our mark on Gospel music, God gets all the glory, and we are far from done because the smoke is still rising.

Blacksmoke racked up a number of nominations across several categories. Eleven-time Stellar Award winner and 4 time Number One radio chart topping artist Pastor Mike, Jr. leads the nominees this year with a record ten nominations, the most nominations of any artist this year. The celebrated pastor, social media influencer, singer, songwriter, author and life coach released the critically acclaimed project “Winning”, and is nominated in the Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Producer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Contemporary Male Artist of the Year, Urban Inspirational Single or Performance of the Year, Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Contemporary Album of the Year categories. Pastor Mike, Jr. will perform on the main stage during the Stellar Awards telecast, just as his new song, Windows gains traction at radio, earning a nod as the most added song this week. “The windows are open and blessings are falling”, proclaims the Rock Church pastor. “We have gotten to the place that we just believe GOD to do the impossible, and He has done that and more, exceeding our expectations.”

Favorite son and singer extraordinaire Zacardi Cortez will be on hand to perform his viral hit, Lord Do It For Me, from his chart topping Live recording, Imprint. Cortez is nominated in five categories. Other Blacksmoke artists nominated this year include Demetrius West and Jesus Promoters and a posthumous nomination for quartet legend Keith Wonderboy Johnson. Newcomer and Inspirational Hip Hop trendsetter Jevon Dewand and the Trap All Starz featuring Jazzy Pha will grace the Orleans Arena stage to debut their new hit single, Change (No Cap).

The Stellar Awards show taping returns to The Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 15, 2023, and is scheduled tol premiere on the newly-launched Stellar Network between July 24 and August 6, 2023, which can be found on Charter Spectrum, Verizon Fios and Xumo Play. Check with your local provider for availability in your area .