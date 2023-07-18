Community Connection Tuesday July 18th 2023
You don’t want to miss this FREE AND HISTORIC event featuring a screening and discussion of the movie TILL
This Saturday, July 22nd 12 Noon – 4:00 PM | Indiana Landmarks Center, Indianapolis
Presented By Veterans Association of African Descendants – VAAD & The Indiana Landmarks’ Black Heritage Preservation Program
Event Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/till-movie-screening-discussion-tickets-669523040437?fbclid=IwAR1nLgvbqVV3mpQSAeeFBlgTuofJV23PU7bbqIUhKKsnZH5S4cTF_vRvPa0
About:
“Till, the 2022 feature film based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who was brutally lynched in 1955 while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. The lynching is widely viewed as the catalyst for the Civil Rights Movement.”
“Following the film, producer Keith Beauchamp joins Emmett Till’s cousin Priscilla Sterling on stage for a Q&A session and discussion about the ongoing pursuit of criminal and social justice for Emmett Till and countless others. Join us to be part of this historic discussion.”
Back-2-School Backpack Giveaway & Block Party!This Saturday July 22nd |
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM | 777 Indiana Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Presented By The Indianapolis Urban League
Event Information: https://www.indplsul.org/back-to-school-block-party-2022/
Volunteers Needed! Volunteer Here: https://www.indplsul.org/back-to-school-block-party-2022/volunteer-back-2-school-backpack-giveaway-block-party-form/?fbclid=IwAR0BoRs9cWMbDJSvsC3kf1_2xzjKuju6F1pQqGrxpJkGS2frb-3b9iuAjK0
Featuring: FREE backpack filled with school supplies, FREE education activities in the KIDS ZONE, Bounce House, FREE haircuts, FREE Health Screenings for youth/adults, Free Food
Show Guest: Kimberly Simmons – Indianapolis Urban League Executive Vice President & Chief Programs Officer
The Institute for Quality Education & myschooloptions.org Joined Us Live On Community Connection To Tell Us About How They Can Help You Explore The Best School Options/Types, Offer Financial Help, Enrollment Tips, And More!Find the best school for your child!
https://www.i4qed.org/calculator
Show Guest: Betsy Wiley – President & CEO, The Institute for Quality Education
