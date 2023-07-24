PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

On Monday, Timothy George Simpkins was given a 12-year jail term for his role in the October 2021 shooting at Timberview High School in Mansfield Independent School District. Simpkins was found guilty of attempted capital murder last week.

After nearly five hours of deliberation, the jury reached a unanimous verdict about Simpkins’ fate. He will serve 12 years in prison and pay a $6,000 fine.

Following Simpkins sentencing, a teacher named Calvin Pettitt read Simpkins a victim’s impact statement. In the statement, he said that Simpkins’ actions that day had traumatized him so much that he couldn’t go back to a classroom or spend time in busy, noisy places.

Simpkins then testified in his own defense. His statement was the first time the general public has heard from him since the shooting. Simpkins spent over two hours answering questions regarding the incident from both the defense and prosecution, including why he carried a gun and his experience with illegal drugs. Simpkins got emotional in court, assuring jurors that he is not the merciless individual that the prosecution portrays him to be.

“I’m sorry for my actions. I know it was wrong and horrible. I’m sorry to everyone I hurt, physically and mentally. There’s nothing I can say to justify my actions. I’m sorry,” he said.

He repeatedly told the jury he carried the gun to protect himself and that he was afraid. He kept saying sorry for what had happened.

Simpkins Lawyer also reiterated he was picked on and hurt in the fights that lead up to the shooting on campus in October 2021. A teacher and two kids were all shot.

The post Timothy Simpkins Sentenced For The 2021 Timberview High School Shooting appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

Timothy Simpkins Sentenced For The 2021 Timberview High School Shooting was originally published on thebeatdfw.com