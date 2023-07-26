PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday July 26th 2023

IndyGo Hosts First Back to School Night at the Carson Transit Center to Increase Transit Mobility and Independence for Youth

This Thursday, July 27th, from 6 – 8 p.m

Offering youth (ages 18 and younger): A Reduced Fare ID card, A free backpack (while supplies last) and Travel training opportunities to inform families about how to use transit.

“Students who attend a partnering high school will receive an ID card for unlimited access to the bus network. IndyGo asks that students bring a completed Program Enrollment Form from their school administrator, acknowledging which sponsored rides program the student should be enrolled in. However, one will not be required for this event. Students enrolled at a non-participating high school (ages 18 and younger) are eligible to ride at IndyGo’s half-fare rate and can receive their own personalized MyKey card at this event. ”

Info: https://www.indygo.net/back-to-school/?fbclid=IwAR1aOLakUpCOxnoDuc9keA0eOelLrhGG9CAodxeJpYDgGY05Srwy8WVosnc

With The Importance Of The November 7th Election, Former Vice Chair Of The IN Democratic Party Cordelia Lewis-Burks And Attorney/Elections Advocate Aaron Haith Joined Us Live!

Find Your Sample Ballot And Know Who You Are Voting For Here: /www.indy.gov/workflow/find-a-sample-ballot

Topics: Mayoral Election, Voter Engagement, Municipal Elections & Low Voter Turnout And More!

IndyGo Offering A $3,000 Signing Bonus!”

IndyGo is now offering a $3,000 signing bonus for new hires applying to become a bus driver (coach operator) or mechanic. This incentive is in direct response to the ongoing driver shortage and aims to rightsize the agency’s workforce.

Candidates must specifically apply for a coach operator or mechanic position to receive this incentive. The bonus is paid starting after the first 90 days of employment in increments of $1,000 quarterly for a total of $3,000, as long as the employee remains in good standing.”

Information: https://www.indygo.net/indygo-launches-signing-bonuses-for-bus-drivers-and-mechanics/?fbclid=IwAR0z9AZRFqsIH-2O1aj-YIoEzTBDr81extWrvcFW7nNgl6aCmtzFWWDMtXU