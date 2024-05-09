“GRIFF” & Erica have worked on making the E&G True Hollywood Bible Stories bring biblical principles and stories come to life for the last 7 years. For the project’s 8th anniversary, Get Up! has partnered with Pastors Chris & Kim McAllister, the creators of PK’s Corner!
PK’s Corner is an amazing christian ministry (based in Austin, Texas) that uses puppets to glorify the Lord. This Get Up! and PK’s Corner collaboration is only the beginning to something truly amazing!
Pastor Chris or Pastor Kim would love to bring their Puppet Ministry to your church or next event! Contact them at Pkscornerpuppeteers@gmail.com
“Jesus continued: “There was a man who had two sons. The younger one said to his father, ‘Father, give me my share of the estate.’ So he divided his property between them.” -Luke 15:11
WATCH THE PRODIGAL SON BELOW
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son
- Capitol Hill Honors Civil Rights Icon Daisy Bates with Historic Statue Unveiling
- Martin Lawrence Returns To Stand-Up With 36-City Comedy Tour
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son was originally published on getuperica.com
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Movies With Black Leads Releasing In 2024
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Community Connection Thursday, April 11th, 2024
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Path of Totality Solar Eclipse 2024