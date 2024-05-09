Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son

| 05.09.24
Dismiss
E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Reach Media Inc.

“GRIFF” & Erica have worked on making the E&G True Hollywood Bible Stories bring biblical principles and stories come to life for the last 7 years. For the project’s 8th anniversary, Get Up! has partnered with Pastors Chris & Kim McAllister, the creators of PK’s Corner!

Pastors Chris & Kim McAllister, PKs Corner

Source: other / other

PK’s Corner is an amazing christian ministry (based in Austin, Texas) that uses puppets to glorify the Lord. This Get Up! and PK’s Corner collaboration is only the beginning to something truly amazing!

Pastor Chris or Pastor Kim would love to bring their Puppet Ministry to your church or next event! Contact them at Pkscornerpuppeteers@gmail.com

“Jesus continued: “There was a man who had two sons. The younger one said to his father, ‘Father, give me my share of the estate.’ So he divided his property between them.” -Luke 15:11

WATCH THE PRODIGAL SON BELOW

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

13 items
Movies

Movies With Black Leads Releasing In 2024

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Black Death Row Inmates Are Most Vulnerable To Suffering Botched Executions, New Study Finds

Local

IPS School Board President Calls Bullying Video “Shocking”

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close