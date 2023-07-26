Listen Live
Community Connection

Community Connection Wednesday July 26th 2023

Published on July 26, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday July 26th 2023

Conversations in Indiana African American History and Culture: Anthony Conley | FREE | Tomorrow, Thursday July 27th 6:00 – 7:30 PM | Indiana Landmarks, 1201 Central Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46202

Hosted By Freetown Village: A Living Experience in Black History

Purchase Tickets: https://indianahumanities.org/event/conversations-in-indiana-african-american-history-and-culture-anthony-conley/?fbclid=IwAR0UYf_ZEggSI7E8BP5tXK5Rw1VYbWl1ZXU5Ogts-FAJaY-jH1ZrUNXlM0k

About: “Anthony Conley, former history instructor at Ivy Tech Community College in Indianapolis, examines Black migration to Indiana in the nineteenth century.”

 

ICAAM Community Conversations on Community Violence | Tomorrow, Thursday From 6 – 8pm | James and Rosemary Phalen Leadership Academy 4352 North Mitthoefer Road Indianapolis, IN 46235

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/icaam-community-conversations-on-community-violence-tickets-629183273107?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwAR2uCOJ0QgWCkMUd4FkKbHO4bJ7dmRpT0ld465CqoXM3w4-Ew9tEP620TjM

About: “Join ICAAM as we take a deep dive into Community Violence, statistics, what’s being done to deter violence, services available & root causes”

 

The 166th Indiana State Fair Kicks Off This Friday July 28th & Will Be Open Until Sunday August 20th ! Opening Each Day At 9:00 AM!- Presented By The Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center

*Closed Monday/Tuesdays

This Year’s Event Page: https://www.indianastatefair.com/p/state-fair

Checkout Everything Happening This Year:

Free Concerts, New Foods, Basketball Entertainment, Meet The Animals, Ways To SaveAnd So Much More!

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close