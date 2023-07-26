PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday July 26th 2023

Conversations in Indiana African American History and Culture: Anthony Conley | FREE | Tomorrow, Thursday July 27th 6:00 – 7:30 PM | Indiana Landmarks, 1201 Central Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46202

Hosted By Freetown Village: A Living Experience in Black History

Purchase Tickets: https://indianahumanities.org/event/conversations-in-indiana-african-american-history-and-culture-anthony-conley/?fbclid=IwAR0UYf_ZEggSI7E8BP5tXK5Rw1VYbWl1ZXU5Ogts-FAJaY-jH1ZrUNXlM0k

About: “Anthony Conley, former history instructor at Ivy Tech Community College in Indianapolis, examines Black migration to Indiana in the nineteenth century.”

ICAAM Community Conversations on Community Violence | Tomorrow, Thursday From 6 – 8pm | James and Rosemary Phalen Leadership Academy 4352 North Mitthoefer Road Indianapolis, IN 46235

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/icaam-community-conversations-on-community-violence-tickets-629183273107?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwAR2uCOJ0QgWCkMUd4FkKbHO4bJ7dmRpT0ld465CqoXM3w4-Ew9tEP620TjM

About: “Join ICAAM as we take a deep dive into Community Violence, statistics, what’s being done to deter violence, services available & root causes”

The 166th Indiana State Fair Kicks Off This Friday July 28th & Will Be Open Until Sunday August 20th ! Opening Each Day At 9:00 AM!- Presented By The Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center

*Closed Monday/Tuesdays

This Year’s Event Page: https://www.indianastatefair.com/p/state-fair

Checkout Everything Happening This Year:

Free Concerts, New Foods, Basketball Entertainment, Meet The Animals, Ways To SaveAnd So Much More!