Community Connection Friday July 28th 2023

Tina Cosby Was Live At The Grand Opening Of The Indiana State Fair!

The Fair Runs From Today, July 28th – Sunday August 20th EXCEPT On Mondays/Tuesdays, 9 AM – 11 PM!

Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event CenterI

Indiana State Fair Website: https://www.indianastatefair.com/p/state-fair

There Are So Many Things To Enjoy At The Fair!

Merch!

Animals!

Free Concerts:Clint Black, Keith Sweat, Samantha Fish Ft Jesse Dayton, Peppa Pig Live, Home Free, Styx, Quiet Rlot, TobyMac, Skillet, Buddy Guy, Cece Winans, And More!

Try Foods Like:Deep Fried or Cinnamon Crunch Corn, Elote Street Pizza, Deep Fried Sandwhich Cookie, Vegan Mango Burger. Nutella Ear And More!