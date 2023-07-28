Listen Live
Community Connection Friday July 28th 2023

Published on July 28, 2023

Tina Cosby Was Live At The Grand Opening Of The Indiana State Fair!

The Fair Runs From Today, July 28th – Sunday August 20th EXCEPT On Mondays/Tuesdays, 9 AM – 11 PM!

Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event CenterI

Indiana State Fair Website: https://www.indianastatefair.com/p/state-fair

There Are So Many Things To Enjoy At The Fair!

Merch!

Animals!

Free Concerts:Clint Black, Keith Sweat, Samantha Fish Ft Jesse Dayton, Peppa Pig Live, Home Free, Styx, Quiet Rlot, TobyMac, Skillet, Buddy Guy, Cece Winans, And More!

Try Foods Like:Deep Fried or Cinnamon Crunch Corn, Elote Street Pizza, Deep Fried Sandwhich Cookie, Vegan Mango Burger. Nutella Ear And More!

