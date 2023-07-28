Community Connection Friday July 28th 2023
Tina Cosby Was Live At The Grand Opening Of The Indiana State Fair!
The Fair Runs From Today, July 28th – Sunday August 20th EXCEPT On Mondays/Tuesdays, 9 AM – 11 PM!
Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event CenterI
Indiana State Fair Website: https://www.indianastatefair.com/p/state-fair
There Are So Many Things To Enjoy At The Fair!
Merch!
Animals!
Free Concerts:Clint Black, Keith Sweat, Samantha Fish Ft Jesse Dayton, Peppa Pig Live, Home Free, Styx, Quiet Rlot, TobyMac, Skillet, Buddy Guy, Cece Winans, And More!
Try Foods Like:Deep Fried or Cinnamon Crunch Corn, Elote Street Pizza, Deep Fried Sandwhich Cookie, Vegan Mango Burger. Nutella Ear And More!
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Deitrick Haddon Ex-wife, Damita Haddon, Finally Breaks Her Silence!
-
Community Connection Tuesday May 30th 2023
-
TV Mom Comes Out About Being Gay!
-
Community Connection Thursday May 25th 2023