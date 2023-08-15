PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday August 15th 2023

Choir Fest | This Saturday August 19th At 7:00 PM | At Kingdom Apostolic Ministries, 4900 E. 28th St, Indianapolis, IN

Featuring: New Zion Temple, Jesse Williams & Total Praise, Austin Blackmon, Antwan Jenkins & Camp Fire

Special Invited Guests:Lillian Lloyd and Chris Ford & Sounds of Redemption

For More Info Call Rita Green At: 317-662-8032

27th Annual Gospel Day At The Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, On The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage | This Sunday August 20th From 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM | 1202 E. 38th St. Indianapolis, IN

Featuring Jamar Esaw & Triad 4 ChristAlso: Cece Winans, Demetruis West & Jesus Promoters, Deondray Pope, Alicia Day, Lillian Lloyd, Antwan Jenkins Music & Camp Fire, Yulanda Reynolds, Steward Stiles, Jesse Williams & Total Praise, and Jay David!

For More Information Call Rita Green At: 317-662-8032

Former Prosecutor & Defense Attorney Aaron Haith Joined Us Live to Disciuss The Latest Charges Donald Trump Is Recieving. Trump and 18 Co-Defendants have been charged with running an illegal criminal enterprise… Allegedly put together to steal Georgia’s 2020 Presidential Election Results.

Here is some more info from our news gathering partners at WRTV:

“Georgia prosecutor uses RICO Act to charge Trump, associates”

https://www.wrtv.com/georgia-prosecutor-uses-rico-act-to-charge-trump-associates?fbclid=IwAR3s137KNlMqTVCCTuBJTqcwL9wdsUE9qnpNV3PeNmMvDT5hzhh0t_YB5x8