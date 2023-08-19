PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

Hitmaker Kelontae Gavin Releases

His Third Album TESTIFY

Nashville, TN (July 31, 2023) – Kelontae Gavin has released his third full-length album, Testify. The chart-topping hitmaker delivers an inspiring 15-track project that invites listeners on a profound and uplifting journey, exploring themes of faith, worship, and personal testimony. Among the featured tracks are the album’s first two singles, “Live Again” and “Good Love” (feat. Kim Burrell), “Take Rest,” among others. On the title track “Testify” penned by Kelontae, he reinforces the profound healing power of testimony.

Following the success of his award-winning 2021 album The N.O.W. Experience, Kelontae’s new album Testify showcases his ever-evolving musical style in worship, contemporary gospel, soul and country-inspired sounds and more as an artist, songwriter, musician and producer. Whether as a sole composer or co-writer on this album, other collaborators on this production with Kelontae included contributions from Jekalyn Carr, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Marquis Boone, Amber Smith, Pastor Kendall McDowell, as well as sharing three spoken real-life testimonies including one from Kelontae’s mother, Priscilla Smalls.

Kelontae says of Testify, “Testify is here to let people know that they are not alone, that others are going through their own storms.” Kelontae aims to empower his listeners with strength and comfort, knowing that everyone faces hardships and there is a community for all to get through their struggles.

Kelontae Gavin broke out into the gospel spotlight in 2014 when a video of his performance singing “I Won’t Complain” in his high school cafeteria went viral, capturing the attention of millions online. Since then, he has achieved multiple top hits on Billboard and Mediabase Gospel charts, including beloved songs like “Hold Me Close,” “No Ordinary Worship,” and “Higher.” Maintaining a busy schedule as a sought-after live performer, songwriter, and leading music ministry, he has released three full-length albums, including The N.O.W. Experience, The Higher Experience, and now his latest album, Testify. At only 24 years old, Kelontae has already won a Stellar Award, received two Dove Award nominations, and garnered over 55 million audio streams. Kelontae recently recorded a special acoustic performance of “Testify” for the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs “Positive Vibes Only” feature, check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=piVz2v8mj2g