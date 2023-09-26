PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday September 26th 2023

Father’s Cry Too – Free Event | This Sunday September 30th From Noon – 3:00 PM | United Way Building 2955 North Meridian Street 2nd Floor Indianapolis, IN 46208

Tickets Available Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fathers-cry-too-tickets-700474256357?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwAR20IRmuvPDzdf_kbmXpyyuZopXOuWKfsVC1P4aadiQ61OD9sI_DOsWWnPw

“Come join us at the United Way Building for a heartfelt event dedicated to fathers. This in-person gathering is a safe space for dads to share their joys, challenges, and emotions. We understand that fatherhood can be tough, and it’s important for dads to know that they are not alone. Through open discussions, personal stories, and support, we aim to break the stigma surrounding men expressing their feelings. Let’s come together, listen, and uplift each other. Join us for Fathers Cry Too and let’s make a difference in the lives of fathers everywhere!”

We Spoke To Veteran Suicide Prevention Live On Community Connection.

Suicide Prevention Program Manager For The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Ashley Maynard Joined Us To Talk About The Topic.

Veteran’s Crisis Line 24/7 – Call 988

Come Learn What Resources Are Available!

More Info: https://www.va.gov/health-care/health-needs-conditions/mental-health/suicide-prevention/?fbclid=IwAR1w6olpISTHHpdvFzmB1tHlOVbD62pXSXuPYig-JDe__YMIqcHGm1KBnrw