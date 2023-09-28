PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday September 28th 2023

“The Bible Is Black History And Beyond” Is A New Book By Author/Senior Pastor of Mt. Carmel Church and Founder Of The Bible Is Black History Institute, LLC Dr. Theron D Williams.

Get The New Book Here: https://www.bibleisblackhistory.com/product-page/the-bible-is-black-history-and-beyond?fbclid=IwAR02j2pPBvAxYYt6R2QKvt4WTEzi_9P-dy01JZkDminVwTdVomiRfnmtI6c

Reimagining Bilbical Heritage

Reenvisioning Black Theology

Reawakening Prophetic Ministry

Week of Consecration and Rededication | October 9th At 6:30 PM & October 10th/11th At 7PM | Mt. Carmel Church 9610 E. 42nd St Indianapolis, IN 46235

More Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/857594789266457?ref=newsfeed

About:

“Mt. Carmel Church in conjunction with the Bible is Black History presents A Week Of Consecration and Rededication! October 9th – 11th Kicking it off Monday with a Panel Discussion on “The Future of The Black Church” on Monday 6:30p. Tuesday & Wednesday start at 7p with Dr. John Guns and Tuesday night our Musical guest will be Deitrick Haddon. Every night will refresh your spirit so want to be in the house. Join us at The Mount where we’re making disciples for Jesus Christ.”

Our guest speakers are:

Dr. Obery Hendricks is a widely sought lecturer and media spokesperson, and bestselling author of “The Politics of Jesus” which was the featured subject on 90-minute C-SPAN.

Dr. Kevin Cosby is the president of Simmons College of Kentucky and is the Sr. Pastor of St. Stephen Baptist Church, the largest African-American Church in the state of Kentucky, as well as the largest private Black employer in the state.

Dr. Leah Gunning Francis is the author of two books about clergy involvement in the Ferguson uprising and the pursuit of racial justice. And is the senior VP and Chief mission and values officer at IU Health.

Pastor Jeffrey A. Johnson Jr. is the Sr. Pastor of Pilgrim Baptist Church and has a Master of Divinity from Morehouse College. And is the author of, “A Story to Tell: A 40-Day Focus on Your Walk With God”.

Dr. Courtney Buggs is the Director of the PHD in African American Preaching and Sacred Rhetoric Program and has published journal articles and a book chapter, all related to preaching.

Dr. Nicole Robertson is the Assistant Professor of Clinical Mental Health Counseling and Director of the Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program.

Dr. John Guns is the Sr. Pastor of St. Paul Church of Jacksonville Fl., founder of Operation Save Our Sons, and the Dean of Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University.

Brother’s United Wellness Network or BU Wellness Network Joined Us Live To Speak About Mental Health During Suicide Awareness Month.

Website: https://buwellness.org/

About:

“BU Wellness Network is the largest African-American AIDS service organization (ASO) in the state of Indiana. The organization is unapologetically black-led, black-staffed, and black serving. It has been our goal to ensure that our clients have a safe and caring environment thus allowing them to receive all the necessary tools for healthy living. We strive to educate and uplift our community in an effort to reduce the transmission of HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases and increase the number of healthy clients living with HIV. BU Wellness Network is located near downtown Indianapolis, Indiana. BU Wellness Network is proud of its 22 years of dedicated service to the city of Indianapolis and the State of Indiana as we look forward to many more years of community service, advocacy, and activism.”

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sport’s Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live For His Weekly Sport’s Segment!

Subscribe to the Indianapolis Recorder Here: