GMA Announces Gospel Music Week 2023

Leading Into 54th Annual GMA Dove Awards

Gospel Music Week 2023 is coming this October! Check out the jam packed schedule full of networking events, showcases, and the 54th Annual GMA Dove Awards. See the detailed schedule HERE.

Sunday – October 15th – Night of Worship (Invite Only)

Sunday – October 15th – Songwriter Showcase (Invite Only)

Monday – October 16th – Dove Classic Golf Tournament (Invite Only)

Monday – October 16th – General Jackson Songwriter Showcase (Invite Only)

Monday – October 16th – Faith in Film Track

Monday – October 16th – Celebrity Basketball Game

Monday – October 16th – Redbird Common Songwriter Showcase

Monday – October 16th – New Artist Showcase (Invite Only)

Monday – October 16th – Future Legacy: Hip Hop Showcase

Monday – October 16th – Latin Music Showcase

Tuesday – October 17th – Advocacy Breakfast (Invite Only)

Tuesday – October 17th – Future Legacy: Brunch & Panel Discussion

Tuesday – October 17th – Gospel Welcome Reception (Invite Only)

Tuesday – October 17th – Dove PreTelecast

Tuesday – October 17th – 54th Annual GMA Dove Awards