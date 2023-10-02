Listen Live
Community Connection Monday October 2nd 2023

Published on October 2, 2023

Community Connection Monday October 2nd 2023

 

Open Lines 1:00 – 2:00 PM

 

2:00 Guests: Child Advocates Inc.

Direct Representation Program | We provide direct legal representation for youth to empower them so that they may be decision makers within their own lives.

About:”The Direct Representation Program provides older youth in the child welfare system with an attorney experienced in working with older youth and well-versed in child welfare laws. In addition, the program connects youth with a Support Advocate who is well-informed regarding available therapeutic services, community based mentoring organizations, residential facility programs, and ways to ensure a child’s medical needs are met.

If you know of a child in a CHINS/TPR case who would like an attorney and they are currently removed from their home and 12 years of age or older, please go to this link to make a confidential referral.”

Program Information: https://www.childadvocates.net/programs/direct-representation/?fbclid=IwAR34MqieStKvAH42qSt2Jt3Gt9x-Xfe8HaZBlXXBAUfjMyYosygQpuBOHco

 

2:30 PM Guests: Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana Joined Us Live To Warn Us Of Scams During The Start Of Giving Season!

BBB Scam Tracker: https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker

“Don’t get trapped into debt! Learn how to protect yourself from predatory debt and credit repair schemes”: https://bit.ly/3OFABdt

