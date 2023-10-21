Indy Hosts Private Screening November 11 of Legind Studios Epic End-Time Film “Dark Prince” A Revelation of Faith and Prophecy Written by Apostle Duane and Prophetess Antoinette McCoy

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

Private Screening hosted by Circle City G.I.N November 11 at 6:00 p.m. at AMC Traders location

Legind Studios Unveils Epic End-Time Film

“Dark Prince”

A Revelation of Faith and Prophecy

Written by Apostle Duane and Prophetess Antoinette McCoy

Indianapolis are there will be a private screening of this movie before its November 25th release held at the AMC Traders Point 12 location at 6:00 p.m. presented by the Circle City G.I.N. (Gospel Industry Network) Go to legindstudios.ticketspice for tickets to this movie private screening.

Avondale, Arizonia — October 1, 2023 – Prepare to be spellbound as Legind Studios, the creative powerhouse behind “New World Order,” and “The End Has Come” gears up for the worldwide release of their highly anticipated end-time film, “Dark Prince.”

Written by Apostle Duane and Prophetess Antoinette McCoy, this cinematic masterpiece is set to captivate audiences on November 21st, offering a profound and visionary experience.

“Dark Prince” invites viewers on a breathtaking journey into an otherworldly future, a world shaped by prophetic dreams of Christ’s return. This epic narrative immerses us in the extraordinary odyssey of Sergeant Stephen Wright, portrayed by the exceptionally talented Jon Briddell, acclaimed for his work in Lifetime films and his appearances in Netflix’s hit series “Sweet Magnolias.”

The film explores the tumultuous reign of the antichrist, a period of chaos and darkness, where hope and faith are put to the ultimate test. As Sergeant Wright battles against the forces of evil, “Dark Prince” unfolds a tale that transcends time and leaves audiences pondering the deeper mysteries of faith and spirituality. One of the most compelling aspects of “Dark Prince” is its unique and profound inspiration. Crafted from prophetic dreams, the storyline offers a fresh perspective on the end times, drawing viewers into a world of suspense, intrigue, and spiritual revelation. This isn’t just a film; it’s an opportunity to explore the divine through the medium of cinema.

To ensure that viewers can immerse themselves fully in the mesmerizing world of “Dark Prince,” the film will be exclusively available on www.LegindPlus.com, Legind Studios’ very own streaming platform. Subscribers can mark November 21st on their calendars and subscribe today at Legindplus.com to gain early access to this remarkable cinematic experience. “Dark Prince” promises not only to entertain but also to inspire and ignite meaningful conversations. Adding to the allure of “Dark Prince” is a cameo performance by International Gospel recording artist Earl Bynum. Bynum’s musical contribution enhances the film’s emotional depth and spiritual resonance, making it an even more captivating and immersive experience.

Legind Plus ensures that viewers can access “Dark Prince” with ease, offering compatibility with various platforms including Android Phones, IOS apps, Roku, Apple TV, and FireTV. This flexibility allows audiences to enjoy the film in the comfort of their own homes, on their preferred devices.

What sets Legind Plus apart is that it is a free subscription streaming platform. It not only offers access to films from Legind Studios. Moreover, Legind Plus has exciting plans for the future by adding inspirational programming, including the release of original series spanning diverse genres, from drama and action to thrilling adventures.

In addition to its online release, “Dark Prince” offers a unique opportunity for audiences to host screenings at their local AMC Theatres. There will be a screening in Indy November 11,2023 at 6:00 p.m. at AMC Traders location.

In conclusion, “Dark Prince” is poised to be a cinematic revelation, merging prophetic storytelling, exceptional talent, and a message of unwavering faith. With its exclusive release on Legind Plus and the option for theatrical screenings, this film promises to leave an indelible mark on audiences worldwide. Mark your calendars for November 11 2023 in Indianapolis, IN and November 21st and be prepared to embark on a transformative journey with “Dark Prince.”

Check out the trailer here: https://youtu.be/Jg_vh5KxIa0?si=XeEspk–PTp1IT0a

For more information, go to www.LegindStudios.com