According to the bellereport.com

Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce

Will Take Over Movie Theaters,

Worldwide This December

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Parkwood Entertainment and AMC Entertainment announce that Beyoncé’s phenomenally successful RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR will be released on the silver screen globally by AMC Theatres Distribution. To view the trailer, click Here.

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim by International and US media alike, Beyoncé’s outstanding performance during RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, acceptance, and shared joy. Its maximalist production welcomed more than 2.7 million fans from around the world, who travelled across oceans to enjoy Club RENAISSANCE. Now, millions of moviegoers will get caught up in the Joy Parade, the monumental dance party that celebrates everyone’s right to be themselves, close to home.

The theatrical concert experience will descend upon thousands of movie theaters, with RENAISSANCE set to officially open in the United States, Canada, and Mexico beginning Friday, December 1, 2023. Additional global cities will be announced at a later date.

The experience will air Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, for a minimum of four weeks, with multiple showtimes programmed throughout the day. Tickets in the US for all standard showtimes will start at $22 plus tax; RENAISSANCE will also be available in IMAX at AMC and Dolby Cinema at AMC, and other branded premium large format screens.

Beginning today, AMC moviegoers may purchase tickets for all US AMC locations at amctheatres.com and Fandango.com. Fans can also find tickets

at Cinemark, Regal, Cinepolis and Cineplex who will also exhibit the piece. Tickets will also be available at numerous movie theatre circuits in the United States, Canada, and Mexico beginning later this week.