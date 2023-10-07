PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

Zacardi Cortez Takes Top Spot On BDS and

Mediabase Gospel Radio Charts

(Houston, Texas) Gospel music’s favorite son Zacardi Cortez, celebrates God’s faithfulness as Lord Do It For Me, the second single from his Imprint Live in Memphis (Zetroc/Blacksmoke Music Worldwide) disc takes the top spot on both the BDS and Mediabase Top Gospel radio charts, marking his sixth Number One radio hit.

“This has been such a phenomenal year for Zacardi”, states Blacksmoke CEO Kerry Douglas. “There was the Imprint tour, Zacardi hit the road with a couple of friends, and he met packed out venues at every stop, then there was the Black Music Honors and Stellar Awards performances, and we can’t leave out his 3 Stellar Award wins for Traditional Male Artist of the Year, Traditional Album of the Year and Praise and Worship Song of the Year. Continuing the streak, Lord Do It For Me has such a connection with the people; we are well over 10 million streams, and the song lives as its own person on Tiktok, but more importantly, the messages that pour in from around the world just about every day with people sharing their personal testimonies of how the song has impacted their lives, that’s when you see God at work.”

This win holds a special place for Kerry Douglas Radio Promotions as Kerry “Kdjforreal” Douglas. Jr. picks up the mantle in promoting great music. Kerry, Jr. shared this, “I’m excited for Zacardi because this is really a great record and we have an opportunity for my siblings, the next generation, to continue the legacy of Kerry Douglas. I have met a lot of great people and want to do my part taking music to the top of the charts.”

Zacardi Cortez continues his rigorous performance schedule while making some time to get in a guest appearance on the new EP from fellow Stellar Award winner James Fortune. Be sure to catch them coming to a city near you in the coming weeks.

Stay connected to Zacardi Cortez via social media.

(Houston, Texas) Gospel music’s favorite son Zacardi Cortez, celebrates God’s faithfulness as Lord Do It For Me, the second single from his Imprint Live in Memphis (Zetroc/Blacksmoke Music Worldwide) disc takes the top spot on both the BDS and Mediabase Top Gospel radio charts, marking his sixth Number One radio hit.

“This has been such a phenomenal year for Zacardi”, states Blacksmoke CEO Kerry Douglas. “There was the Imprint tour, Zacardi hit the road with a couple of friends, and he met packed out venues at every stop, then there was the Black Music Honors and Stellar Awards performances, and we can’t leave out his 3 Stellar Award wins for Traditional Male Artist of the Year, Traditional Album of the Year and Praise and Worship Song of the Year. Continuing the streak, Lord Do It For Me has such a connection with the people; we are well over 10 million streams, and the song lives as its own person on Tiktok, but more importantly, the messages that pour in from around the world just about every day with people sharing their personal testimonies of how the song has impacted their lives, that’s when you see God at work.”

This win holds a special place for Kerry Douglas Radio Promotions as Kerry “Kdjforreal” Douglas. Jr. picks up the mantle in promoting great music. Kerry, Jr. shared this, “I’m excited for Zacardi because this is really a great record and we have an opportunity for my siblings, the next generation, to continue the legacy of Kerry Douglas. I have met a lot of great people and want to do my part taking music to the top of the charts.”

Zacardi Cortez continues his rigorous performance schedule while making some time to get in a guest appearance on the new EP from fellow Stellar Award winner James Fortune. Be sure to catch them coming to a city near you in the coming weeks.

Stay connected to Zacardi Cortez via social media.