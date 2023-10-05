PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday October 5th 2023

12th Annual Glitz and Glamour Breast Cancer Charity Event | This Sunday October 8th From 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM | Biltwell Event Center 950 South White River Parkway Drive West Indianapolis, IN 46221

About:”Our 12th annual charity event will be a blast! We are holding the event at the Biltwell Event Center in Indianapolis, IN. Our theme this year is “Wild, Wild, PINK” so come not only dressed in your pink, come dressed like a cow girl/boy. We will have special guests who will sing, host, and RIP THE RUNWAY! Don’t miss out on this spectacular event, there will be prizes and FOOD!”

Tickets & Event Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/12th-annual-breast-cancer-awareness-charity-event-tickets-703523938037?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwAR2h7-AyMlBuNbnhhlIIOC5PCK66DRUKzCN9gvU2jcdjlbSz46-Nm9-Td8o

October Is Blind Equity Achievement Month. The National Federation of the Blind Indiana Chapter (NFB Circle City Chapter of Indiana) Joined Us Live To Share.

Blind Equity Achievement Month Info: https://nfb.org/programs-services/blind-month

About: “Remember history. Advance equality. Celebrate accomplishments. Formerly known as Meet the Blind Month, the National Federation of the Blind celebrates the organized blind movement during October. Throughout the month, our members conduct a variety of outreach activities in their local communities. Many of these activities center on White Cane Awareness Day which is October 15.”

“The Circle City Chapter meets on the second Saturday of the month from 10:00am until Noon Eastern.”

Other Things To Be Aware Of:

Sign up for the Free NFB-NEWSLINE® Indiana Service today – https://nfbnewsline-in.org/nfb-newsline-indiana-signup/

Indiana Parents of Blind Children – https://www.facebook.com/groups/ipobc

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sport’s Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live For HIs Weekly Sport’s Segment