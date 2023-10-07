Israel “at War” Following Attacks by Hamas, Hoosier Leaders Respond

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

SDEROT, Israel — Israel has announced that it is at war after a Palestinian militant group fired rockets at, and had armed people enter, the country.

Officials say that members of Hamas, a Palestinian militant group with power in the Gaza Strip, took the country by surprise early Saturday. The Palestinian organization has taken credit for thousands of rocket launches.

At least 700 people have been killed in Israel, and about 400 people have been killed in Gaza. Thousands are injured.

Israel’s military has been responding with its own air strikes and other military actions, and the country’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said the Gaza-based group will “pay an unprecedented price.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "Citizens of Israel, We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours. pic.twitter.com/C7YQUviItR — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 7, 2023

But, one Hamas leader, Mohammad Deif claimed, “This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth.”

This is not the first time that the country has found itself at odds with the territory, as the two have historically disagreed over land ownership and control of the city of Jerusalem.

Leaders from the United Kingdom and other nations have been declaring their support for the country. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he is “closely monitoring developments in Israel.”

I am closely monitoring developments in Israel. Our commitment to Israel's right to defend itself remains unwavering, and I extend my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this abhorrent attack on civilians. More at: https://t.co/FqABVAxEWB — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) October 7, 2023

And, some Hoosier lawmakers have also made it clear that they support Israel in this effort.

Congressman Jim Banks Tweeted, “We stand with Israel in their fight to defend themselves against radical Islamic terrorism.” Congressman Rudy Yakym echoed similar sentiments in his own statement.

We stand with Israel in their fight to defend themselves against radical Islamic terrorism. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) October 7, 2023

Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence also noted, “Every American should condemn the unprovoked and massive attack on Israel by terrorists in Hamas. Our prayers are with…our most cherished ally.”

Every American should condemn the unprovoked and massive attack on Israel by terrorists in Hamas. Our prayers are with the families and soldiers of our most cherished ally. @netanyahu says Israel is “at war” America Stands With Israel https://t.co/D1M8y5EjCe — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 7, 2023

Even the Indiana Pacers have voiced their support for the country.

While videos of the attacks are circulating on social media, few have yet been determined to be legitimate. Hamas has taken some Israeli people and soldiers hostage.

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {

setTimeout(function () {

var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];

s.async = true;

s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;

el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);

}, 1000)

});

The post Israel “at War” Following Attacks by Hamas, Hoosier Leaders Respond appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Israel “at War” Following Attacks by Hamas, Hoosier Leaders Respond was originally published on wibc.com