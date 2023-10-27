PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Friday October 27th 2023

Open Lines 1 – 2:30

2:30 – End – Let’s Grow Together Conference | Friday/Saturday November 3rd/4th | The Pure In Heart Center @ 2160 W. 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260

About: “Welcome to the “Let’s Grow Together” conference, a transformative two-day event designed exclusively for married and engaged couples who are committed to deepening their emotional connection, navigating challenges, and fostering continuous growth within their relationships. ”

Register Here: https://letsgrowtogetherconference.com/etn/lets-grow-together/?fbclid=IwAR1jNZHZgAu2LXHiAFdvpZcXEqbMyiuD_52x4m-8_dLqGEMsnboJTnDWTJM

The Purpose of this two-day event is building and growing stronger marriages.

Schedule: “Friday night is our kickoff! Men and women will go into breakout sessions. The men will be empowered on relevant issues, as well as the ladies. They will come back together for some fellowship and fun. Saturday is our seminar portion. This year’s theme is Rhythm of Love. We have two dynamic guest couples that will be speaking. Then there will be our “Date Night” which will take place on Saturday night. There will be a live band, DJ, dinner, and lots of romance and fun.”