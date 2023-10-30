Listen Live
Community Connection Monday October 30th 2023

Published on October 30, 2023

Open Lines!

Topics: Gun Violence Over The Weekend & The Upcoming Election

 

Voter Education Contributor & Executive Director of Common Cause Indiana Julia Vaughn Joined Us Live To Speak On Voting & Important Deadlines!

Info Here: https://vote.indy.gov/early-voting/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=CPC&utm_campaign=early-voting&fbclid=IwAR2T2e0a67Jx8od2IMsxoo1tNX0eBYTzJpgwQkldlHZJMZfobFsSrYbZBTM

Early Voting is Now until November 6:

You can vote early at:

– Indianapolis City-County Building

– Decatur Township Government Center

– Franklin Township Government Center

– MSD Lawrence Education & Community Center

– Perry Township Government Center

– Pike Library Branch

– St. Luke’s United Methodist Church

– Thatcher Park Community Center

– Warren Township Government Center

 

November 7th Is General Election Day

Look At Who Is On Your Ballot Here: https://maps.indy.gov/vip/

