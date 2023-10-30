Community Connection Monday October 30th 2023
Open Lines!
Topics: Gun Violence Over The Weekend & The Upcoming Election
Voter Education Contributor & Executive Director of Common Cause Indiana Julia Vaughn Joined Us Live To Speak On Voting & Important Deadlines!
Info Here: https://vote.indy.gov/early-voting/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=CPC&utm_campaign=early-voting&fbclid=IwAR2T2e0a67Jx8od2IMsxoo1tNX0eBYTzJpgwQkldlHZJMZfobFsSrYbZBTM
Early Voting is Now until November 6:
You can vote early at:
– Indianapolis City-County Building
– Decatur Township Government Center
– Franklin Township Government Center
– MSD Lawrence Education & Community Center
– Perry Township Government Center
– Pike Library Branch
– St. Luke’s United Methodist Church
– Thatcher Park Community Center
– Warren Township Government Center
November 7th Is General Election Day
Look At Who Is On Your Ballot Here: https://maps.indy.gov/vip/
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Stellantis and Samsung To Build 2nd EV Battery Plant Kokomo
Ms. Pat Talks Her Career, Living & Performing in Indy, & Her Past with B. Swift
Butter Art Fair Presented By Gang Gang Kicked Off In Indianapolis
Indianapolis Circle City Classic Weekend
Maeta Talks Music & Performing in Her Hometown with B. Swift