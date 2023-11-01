PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday November 1st 2023

State Rep. John L. Bartlett. Who Represents Indiana House District 95 Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

OnyxFest 2023 November 3-12th. | November 3-5 at IndyFringe Basile Theater & 10-12 at Crispus Attucks Auditorium

Purchase Tickets For OnyxFest Here: https://indyfringe.org/onyxfest/

About: “OnyxFest is Indiana’s first and only theater festival dedicated to the stories of Black playwrights. Presented by the Africana Repertory Theatre of IUPUI (A.R.T.I.), IU School of Liberal Arts at IUPUI, and IUPUI Office of Community Engagement in partnership with IndyFringe.

OnyxFest is proud to present five never-produced one-act plays at this year’s festival. OnyxFest 2023 will take place between November 3-12, 2023. Productions will be staged November 3-5 at the IndyFringe Basile Theater and November 10-12 at Crispus Attucks Auditorium.

This year’s line-up of plays are as follows:

“TIGONIE” by Levi Frazier Jr. A man whose checkered past comes back to haunt him. A tale of regret, repentance, and reconciliation. Religion and hypocrisy surface.

“5 MOODS OF BLACK ANGUISH” by Josiah McCruiston. Inspired by the works of Zora Neale Hurston, Langston Hughes, and August Wilson. Spoken word, prose and sermonettes explore the pain and glory of a people with unconquerable spirits.

“THE HEART OF A MAN” by Ardre Orie. An all-male cast stage production that reveals the eye-opening and sometimes harsh truths on dating, marriage, sexuality, domestic violence, and love, from the male’s perspective.

“RIGHT BEHIND YOU” by Deborah Patrick. Generations of women reflect on contrasting experiences as the elder of the family is dying of COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic.

“BABE” by Delores Thornton. Based on a true story. Therapy helps reveal the buried truths of an 82-year African American woman who reaches inner depth of self-realization.